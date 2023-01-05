 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha's I-A Club hosting Brunch with Befana

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St., is hosting a Brunch with Befana on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is hosted by the Italian American Ladies Auxiliary.

The buffet meal includes a frittata, ham, fruit, French toast croissants, juice, milk and coffee.

The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children (8 and younger). In addition, there will be a bake sale, gift basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and children’s activities.

Also during the brunch, Befana will hand out gift bags to children at 11 a.m. and noon.

In Italian folklore, Befana is an old woman who delivers gifts to children throughout Italy on Epiphany Eve (the night of Jan. 5).

Legend has it that Befana visits all the children of Italy on the eve of the Feast of the Epiphany to fill their socks with candy and presents if they are good, or a lump of coal or dark candy if they are bad.

She is usually portrayed as a hag riding a broomstick through the air wearing a black shawl and is covered in soot because she enters the children’s houses through the chimney. She is often smiling and carries a bag or hamper filled with candy and gifts.

Call 262-914-0333 for tickets or go to the I-A Club.

