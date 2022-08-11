Kenosha's HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues festival on Aug. 20

KENOSHA — This year’s HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm and Blues festival features Richard Elliot as the headliner.

The saxophone player is considered a “contemporary jazz pioneer,” according to festival organizers.

The event is Saturday, Aug. 20, on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront in the HarborPark Celebration Place.

Gates will open at noon, and the festival kicks off at 12:45 p.m. with the annual Cooking Studio, an interactive cooking demonstration with local and regional chefs.

The music starts at 2 p.m. with R&B singer Lady A of Lake County, Illinois.

At 3:30 p.m., Chicago DJ Tony Lane performs with the Milwaukee Steppers, Ballroomers United and Racine’s DSD Steppers. This 90-minute dance segment is called “Stepping for Academic Excellence.” Lane will provide a mixture of old school, soul, jazz and R&B music for the audience to showcase their dance routines and learn the art of Chicago Style Stepping.

At 5:30 p.m., the Chicago-based Mike Wheeler Band will perform its down-home blues and top 40 music.

Featured performer Elliot is a Scottish-born saxophonist. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards for “Summer Horns” and has been featured on numerous albums, performances and tours.

The event is a fundraiser for the Mahone Fund, which has a commitment to academic achievement.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. VIP tickets start at $90. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to mahonefund.org.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items and a “Wine Pull,” where participants have the chance to win bottles of wines and prize packages including weekend getaways in Chicago, a Milwaukee Bourbon Tasting experience, Great Wolf Lodge waterpark experiences, dining options at Capital Grille and Bartolottas restaurant and Packers, Brewers, Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks ticket options, among other prizes.

Volunteers are also needed for the festival. If you are interested in volunteering, email harborparkjazz@mahonefund.org or write HPJBF Volunteer Recruitment, c/o Kenosha Community Foundation, 600 52nd St., Suite 110, Kenosha, WI 53140.