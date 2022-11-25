Kenosha's Gallery of Trees opens Nov. 26 with Gala event

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees — which officials call its most important fundraiser of the year — is back Nov. 26 to Dec. 4.

This holiday event showcases a display of decorated holiday trees in Kemper Center’s Conference Center, 6501 Third Ave., ranging from 4 feet to 9 feet tall, plus wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces.

Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

“This is such a festive event, and it will help to sustain us for 2023,” said Ed Kubicki, Kemper’s executive director. “We’re hoping to have a great finish to this year.”

The Gallery of Trees kicks off with a gala event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, that includes a silent auction and a first look at Kemper’s decorated historic Durkee Mansion, plus appetizers, desserts and a cash bar.

New this year: The silent auction for the trees will also have a “buy it now” price,” Kubicki said.

Gala tickets cost $30 per person and are available on the Kemper Center website, by calling 262-925-8040 or at the door.

After the opening gala, the Gallery of Trees and historic Durkee Mansion will then open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and continue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4. There is no admission fee. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to win the trees and holiday decorations.

The trees have different themes, including outer space, snowmen and a top-secret installation from Tom Preston. His creations typically fill up a huge part of the event’s second floor.

“It’s big and beautiful, but I can’t say anything about it until it’s revealed at Saturday’s gala,” Kubicki said.

Raffle tickets are sold for $1 each or 6 for $5. The Preston installation has its own raffle; those tickets are $5 each. Raffle tickets are sold through Dec. 4.

Note: All the events are handicapped accessible.