Kenosha's Fleeing Artists performing "Romeo & Juliet"

KENOSHA — The Fleeing Artists production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” continues this weekend at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26-28.

This version of “Romeo & Juliet” has been trimmed for length, running “a brisk two hours,” said Alex Metalsky, one of the founders of Fleeing Artists. “It’s all Shakespeare’s words, just less of them.”

Another twist, Metalsky said, involves the staging. “The actors in the show are portraying actors in the fictitious Fleeing Artists Brigade, who are doing a production of ‘Romeo & Juliet.’ So, it’s a show-within-a-show,” he said. “There will also be some audience interactions.”

Though Metalsky said this production “is fairly traditional,” the casting has a few modern twists.

Romeo — one half of the romantic couple at the center of the tale — is played by Chloe Attalla, and she’s not playing Romeo as a male character.

This Romeo is a woman, and she’s in love with Juliet, played by Emily Keiner.

The heads of the story’s central families, the Capulets and the Montagues, are all female characters, too.

In other words, Romeo has two mommies. As does Juliet.

“Our focus is on how you don’t control who you love,” co-director Ralph Churchill said, “and the people in this play love each other for who they are.”

Attalla, who just graduated from UW-Milwaukee with an acting degree, said Shakespeare’s tragic romance “is a dream show for me. I like how there’s a little bit of comedy throughout the show, even though it is a tragedy.”

She cites another non-traditional take on the tale — Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film “Romeo + Juliet,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the title roles of two teenagers who fall in love, despite being members of feuding modern-day crime families — as one of her inspirations.

Tickets are $15 general admission or $13 for senior citizens, students, educators and members of the military. (Bring an ID to the box office for discounted tickets.) Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at fleeing