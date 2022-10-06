Kenosha's Flannel Fest returns Oct. 8

KENOSHA COUNTY — The autumn racing season heats up this weekend with an Undie Run and Lumberjack Show:

Flannel Fest and Undie Run

Flannel Fest returns to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, featuring the Jockey Undie Run and a Lumberjack Show. There will also be food trucks and live music. There’s even a dog fashion show.

It all starts at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, with the Undie Run, a 3K run/walk in the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers.

The cost is $20 each for adults and $15 each for kids (age 12 and younger). Registration includes a pair of souvenir Jockey race undies, race beverage (beer, soda or water), other goodies and access to post-race entertainment.

The race will be followed by Flannel Fest, hosted by Petrifying Springs Biergarten.

The 2021 event drew more than 400 Undie Runners and thousands of people to the festival, which features family friendly activities in the park..

Activities will include the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, with showtimes at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.; a beard contest at 12:30 p.m.; a dog fashion show at 2:30 p.m.; and live music entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m.

Activities and entertainment will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., including a DJ, food trucks and several kids events, such as face painting, inflatables, a balloon artist and more.

Jockey International was originally founded by the Rev. Samuel T. Cooper in 1876 to help lumberjacks who were suffering from poor quality socks.

The Jockey Undie Run and Flannel Fest celebrate the company’s early history and funds raised will help benefit the Jockey Being Family Foundation, which provides post-adoption support to families both locally and nationwide.

Registration is open online at 2022 Jockey Undie Run. Participants must pre-register online prior to the event.

The course will start and finish at the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and wind through Petrifying Springs Park and Golf Course. Note: Wearing underwear over your clothing is allowed; wearing only underwear will not be permitted.

For more information, contact the Jockey Being Family Foundation at JBFinfo@jockey.com

Bristol Woods Trail Run

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park) is hosts its annual Bristol Woods Trail Run on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The 5K trail run or two-mile hike starts at 10 a.m.

The course takes runners and walkers through the trails of Bristol Woods County Park.

Entry fees are $20 per participant. Proceeds will benefit environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center.

To register or for more information, visit pringlenc.org/trail-run.