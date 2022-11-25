Kenosha's Durkee Mansion hosting Holiday Open House on Nov. 27

KENOSHA — The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is once again dressed in its holiday finest and ready for visitors.

The decorating theme this year is “Victorian Winter Elegance.”

Each year, the mansion is decorated by volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s.

“We had fun doing something fancy with the decorating this year,” said Marilyn Smith, a volunteer who has been one of the decorators for seven years.

The mansion’s look “is really extravagant this year,” added Dennis Garafol, another volunteer. “I hope people like it. Every room is really beautiful.”

Garafol works at the Durkee every holiday season, while also trimming his own home.

“I just love decorating,” he said while finishing up the Durkee’s men’s parlor.

The Durkee opens this season with its Holiday Open House from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

After the Open House, free self-guided tour hours are: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Friday, Dec. 2, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4.

The Durkee Mansion is also open for holiday tours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17 and Jan. 7 and 14. (Note: The Kenosha Public Market is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kemper Center this year.)

Sunday hours at the Durkee Mansion are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 and Jan. 8 and 15.

The 1861 mansion, once owned by Sen. Charles Durkee, is a local landmark.

If you were to visit this area in the 1860s at Christmastime, you would find homes decorated in their holiday best. Many would have Christmas trees with hand-crafted ornaments and rooms decked out with evergreen swags, dried flowers and berries, pine cones and milkweed pods.

For the past three-plus decades, Kenosha area residents have been sharing in this period of history at the Durkee Mansion.

In keeping with the historic nature of the home, most of the ornaments on the various trees in the home are handmade or are antiques.

Funds raised during the event support and sustain the Kemper Center’s mission, help preserve the nature of the site and buildings, and help to promote the arts and art education in the community. Note: The mansion is closed Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.