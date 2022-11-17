Kenosha's Blue House Books hosting events

KENOSHA — Blue House Books, an independent bookstore located at 5915 Sixth Ave. A in Downtown Kenosha, is hosting events this weekend:

Friday night from 7 to 9 p.m., the bookstore offers “After Hours at Blue House Books with Gold Label.” The Nov. 18 event features the local indie-rock band playing an unplugged show.

Gold Label will perform “an intimate, unique music experience,” organizers said. Tickets are $5 per person (plus taxes and fees) for the show and are available at blue-house-books.com. Note: The show is standing room only, with limited seating “for those who need special accommodations.”

Saturday night, Blue House Books has a “pop-up bookstore” at Public Craft Brewing Co., a micro-brewery located at 628 58th St.

“Books & Brews” on Nov. 19 is 6 to 8 p.m. and is billed as an elementary school Scholastic Book Fair-style event — only for adults.

Patrons will have the opportunity to “shop for books and fun accessories, just like when you were a kid,” organizers said. “Plus, you’ll get a sneak peek of our new holiday gift inventory.”

The weekend events wrap up on Sunday with a Princess Storytime, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the bookstore.

The program will feature “a storybook princess at the store” leading the storytime, plus a “princess craft.”

The free event is in honor of National Princess Day on Nov. 20. “Bring your littles in for the fun,” organizers said. “Princess and prince costumes are welcome.”

For more information about the shop and its special events, go to blue-house-books.com.