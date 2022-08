KENOSHA — “Tuesdays at The Shell” continues its season at the Pennoyer Park band shell with a performance by Boys and Toys.

The popular band has been a fixture at area church festivals and other events through the years.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the park, on Seventh Avenue at 35th Street on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Audiences members should bring a lawn chair. Bench seating is also available in the park. Food and soft drinks are available for purchase.