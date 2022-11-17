Kenosha YMCA hosting Healthy Living Fair

KENOSHA — a Healthy Living Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St.

Admission is free.

The fair will feature “several area health professionals and organizations,” organizers said. “Many are offering free screenings and evaluations, so be sure to plan lots of time to enjoy and learn how to maintain and improve your health.”

Also, anyone who attends the fair will receive a free one-week pass to the YMCA and be entered into a prize raffle.

The goal of the Healthy Living Fair is to encourage participants to:

Become aware of their current health status via health screenings.

Gain knowledge of health-related issues through interactive hands-on experiences.

Collect information on a variety of topics to help them make healthy decisions.

Learn more about health-related resources and initiatives that are available in the community, along with local indoor and outdoor activities for families.