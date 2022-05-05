Kenosha Symphony playing Brahms tribute on May 7

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony is throwing a birthday bash Saturday night — and you’re all invited.

The concert marks the 189th birthday of German composer Johannes Brahms, and the program includes his Symphony No. 2.

Also on the program is Tchaikovsky’s epic first “Piano Concerto,” performed by featured soloist Wael Farouk.

That piece is “familiar and loved by all,” said Thea Keshavarzi, who plays cello with the local symphony. The program overall, she said, “is one everyone will love.”

Farouk, who was well known locally as the director of keyboard studies at Carthage College, is now on the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music, Keshavarzi said. He has appeared as a soloist with the North Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, the Saint-Etienne National Orchestra, the Academy of the Arts Orchestra, Manhattan Symphony, the Cairo Symphony and others.

While he was at Carthage, Farouk performed a concert series from 2014 to 2018, playing 30 recital programs featuring the complete solo piano works of Rachmaninoff and Brahms, as well as the complete piano chamber music of Brahms.

During those four years, Farouk also performed the complete piano concertos of Beethoven — including all five of Beethoven’s concertos in a single concert, which he did three days in a row.

He previously performed with the Kenosha Symphony in October of 2018.

This season marks a return to in-person performances for the symphony, and it’s “been wonderful for both musicians and the audience to return to live music,” said Emily Sobacki, the operations manager for the Kenosha Symphony Association.

The symphony, she added, “has made adjustments as needed to ensure we are offering a safe and comfortable environment for our musicians and audience.”

In March, the symphony performed a “Jazzy American Moods” program — a bit of a departure for an orchestra concert.

And that’s how they like it, Sobacki said.

“The audience was thrilled and energized from the March concert,” she said. “We are pleased to present diverse programming, which makes for a well-balanced season.”

The symphony features several local school music teachers, including Heather Kamikawa, Jessica DeBoer, Jessie Gomez and Martin Fiala.

Also this spring, the Kenosha Symphony hosted a youth concerto competition. The first and second place winners will receive scholarships that will be presented during Saturday’s concert.

The first place winner is Joshua Cao, “and he will perform the first movement of Edvard Grieg’s ‘Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16’ during the symphony’s Youth Concert on Monday, Sobacki said.

The Youth Concert on May 9 will be performed “for all the fifth graders from Kenosha Unified,” she said.

Looking ahead, the symphony — which played to a huge crowd in July at Petrifying Springs Park — “is excited to offer another summer performance,” Sobacki said. “Details are soon to come.”

