Kenosha Symphony performing Oct. 16

KENOSHA — The last time the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra performed was a free outdoor concert in Petrifying Springs Park in Somers.

Saturday night, the orchestra returns to its usual home, in the auditorium at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

“After a year of modifying our programming to suit appropriate parameters of the pandemic, the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra is excited to return to symphonic programming and to our home at the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center,” said Lauren Moldenhauer, the symphony’s office manager.

“We open our season with a salute to our audience, and our return, with ‘Salut d’amour (Love’s greeting)’ by Edward Elgar as we welcome musicians and listeners back to our concert hall.”

One of the orchestra’s canceled concerts during the pandemic was a salute to Beethoven’s 250th anniversary of his birth, “and we will honor this great composer with a performance of his Seventh Symphony,” she said.

The Seventh Symphony, she added, “has been a success since the first time it was performed back in 1813. Perhaps the rhythm’s suggestion of a dance has something to do with its popularity.”