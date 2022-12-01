 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Symphony performing Dec. 10

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert is 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Reuther Central High School’s Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, 624 57th St.

The concert will feature dancers from the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts, performing selections from “The Nutcracker” ballet.

Also, the Lincoln Chamber Singers of Carthage College will perform vocal selections of the season.

Other holiday favorites on the program include “A Christmas Festival” and an audience Christmas tune sing-along with the orchestra.

Tickets are $30 for adults. Children and college students with a student ID are admitted free of charge.

For more details, go to kenoshasymphony.org.

