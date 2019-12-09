Kenosha Symphony Orchestra presents holiday concert

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, “Celebrating the Holidays,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Reuther Central High School Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, 913 57th St.
Guest performers include the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts dancing to Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite No. 1" and selections sung by the Kenosha Chamber Choir. The program also includes “A Christmas Festival,” “Shepherd’s Hey” and a Christmas singalong.
Tickets cost $30. Go to kenoshasymphony.org.