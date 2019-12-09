Kenosha Symphony Orchestra presents holiday concert
0 comments

Kenosha Symphony Orchestra presents holiday concert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra will present its annual holiday concert, “Celebrating the Holidays,” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Reuther Central High School Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center, 913 57th St.

Guest performers include the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts dancing to Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker Suite No. 1" and selections sung by the Kenosha Chamber Choir. The program also includes “A Christmas Festival,” “Shepherd’s Hey” and a Christmas singalong.

Tickets cost $30. Go to kenoshasymphony.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News