Kenosha Pops Band wrapping up 100th season

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band wraps up its landmark 100th season Wednesday night with a program of favorite tunes from the summer concerts.

Of the 2022 season, Craig Gall, the band’s musical said, “We were thrilled to get back to full strength for the first time since 2019.”

The band’s entire 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the group performed with a smaller band in 2021, to allow for more social distancing on the band shell.

The band’s musicians, he added, “make this possible to do each summer. We all pull it together.”

This season also marked the addition of Kathy Ripley as the band’s assistant conductor, taking over after the 2021 retirement of longtime band member/conductor Frank Germinaro.

The season finale will feature songs from the band’s summer concerts, which highlighted music from the band’s first century.

The season-opening June 15 program featured songs from the 1920s; June 22 visited the 1930s; June 29 focused on the 1940s; July 13 rocked out with the ’50s and ’60s; July 20 featured the 1970s and ’80s; and the July 27 program reached “the 1990s and beyond.”

The final program each summer also features “Old Scottish Melody” — better known as “Auld Lang Syne.” That traditional piece, sung by the band’s master of ceremonies Greg Berg, has become the band’s signature sign-off each season.

“We had another great summer of music making,” Gall said, “with fun concerts and continued support from our audiences, which we appreciate. And, as always, we thank the City of Kenosha for all its support, too.

“It’s always sad to see the summer season end,” he added, “but we’ll see everyone in December at Carthage College for our Christmas concert.”

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.