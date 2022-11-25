 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha Pops Band playing Dec. 10 Christmas concert

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s Christmas concert is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel.

Admission is free, and tickets are not required. Also, a free shuttle will be available to take audience members from campus parking lots to the chapel entrance. The shuttle will start at 6 p.m. and will also be running after the concert ends.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Musical Director Craig Gall and Assistant Conductor Kathy Ripley will lead the Pops on a program featuring carols from around the world and secular music of the season.

“It will be a concert that can be enjoyed by all generations,” Gall said, “and is a great way to spend some holiday family time.”

Pops Band holiday favorites that are included at every holiday concert are Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” The concert traditionally closes with Charles Wiley’s moving setting of an old Scottish melody, “Auld Lang Syne.”

People are also reading…

“Once again the concert is free to the public,” Gall said. “Donations will be accepted to help support the continued operations of the band as well as the Carthage College band.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kelsey Grammer says David Hyde Pierce wasn't 'interested' in joining 'Frasier' reboot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News