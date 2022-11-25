Kenosha Pops Band playing Dec. 10 Christmas concert

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s Christmas concert is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Carthage College’s Siebert Chapel.

Admission is free, and tickets are not required. Also, a free shuttle will be available to take audience members from campus parking lots to the chapel entrance. The shuttle will start at 6 p.m. and will also be running after the concert ends.

Musical Director Craig Gall and Assistant Conductor Kathy Ripley will lead the Pops on a program featuring carols from around the world and secular music of the season.

“It will be a concert that can be enjoyed by all generations,” Gall said, “and is a great way to spend some holiday family time.”

Pops Band holiday favorites that are included at every holiday concert are Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” The concert traditionally closes with Charles Wiley’s moving setting of an old Scottish melody, “Auld Lang Syne.”

“Once again the concert is free to the public,” Gall said. “Donations will be accepted to help support the continued operations of the band as well as the Carthage College band.”