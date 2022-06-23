Kenosha Pops Band performing June 29

KENOSHA — When the Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its landmark 100th season with a June 29 performance on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, audience members will get to hear two bands for the price of one. (Remember: All performances are free.)

Before the Pops Band starts playing, the band’s guest — the Hartland Community Band, directed by Jack Schulze — will perform a program, starting at 7 p.m. The Hartland band, which formed in 1994, last visited the Pops for a performance in 2015.

When the Pops Band takes the stage, Craig Gall and Kathy Ripley will lead the Pops in a program that celebrates “A Salute to the Big Bands and the 1940s” with tunes from that decade.

The band’s Wednesday night outdoor concerts this summer are celebrating the band’s first 100 years by taking audiences “through the decades” each week with songs from the past century, Gall said. The June 15 program featured tunes from the 1920s, and June 22 visited the 1930s. Now it’s the 1940s’ turn in the spotlight.

The June 29 program includes “Satin Doll” by Duke Ellington, selections from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific,” “Serenata” by Pops Band favorite Leroy Anderson and Jerome Kern’s “Long Ago and Far Away,” featuring vocals by Greg Berg, the band’s master of ceremonies.

Also featured each week are marches and special features.

Gall is in his 20th season as the band’s musical director; Ripley is in her first season as the assistant conductor. She also plays flute with the Pops.

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.