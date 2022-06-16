Kenosha Pops Band performing June 22

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its landmark 100th season with a Wednesday night performance on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at the lakefront.

The June 22 concert starts at 7 p.m. All performances are free.

Craig Gall and Kathy Ripley will lead the Pops in a program that celebrates the “Great American Songbook” with tunes from the 1930s.

The band’s Wednesday night outdoor concerts this summer are celebrating the band’s first 100 years by taking audiences “through the decades” each week with songs from the past century, Gall said. The June 15 program featured tunes from the 1920s. After the June 22 program featuring 1930s songs, the band moves on to the 1940s with big band classics.

Also featured each week are marches and special features.

Gall is starting his 20th season as the band’s musical director; Ripley is in her first season as the assistant conductor. She also plays flute with the Pops.

The guest vocalist on June 22 is Lou Rugani, host of WLIP-AM 1050’s longtime radio show “Music of the Stars.”

Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Because the weather can change rapidly, dressing in layers is recommended.

