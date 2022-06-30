Kenosha Pops Band performing July 4 & 6

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band continues its landmark 100th season with two patriotic programs on the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

The band will play at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, as part of the City of Kenosha’s pre-fireworks entertainment, and again at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

“We load up these programs with patriotic music,” said Craig Gall, the band’s conductor. “On July 4, it’s packed with Americana to usher in the fireworks.”

Then, on July 6, the band repeats much of the program, with a few changes.

“We have audience members who are out of town for July Fourth or can’t make it to the lakefront for the afternoon program,” Gall said. “And some folks enjoy these traditional pieces so much, they’ll come to both shows.”

A highlight each year at the band’s July 4 concert is the group’s “Salute to the Services Medley.”

The band wraps up its July 4 concert by performing the five official marches of the five branches of the U.S. armed forces: “U.S. Field Artillery March” (Army), “Anchor’s Aweigh” (Navy), “U.S. Marines on Parade” (Marine Corps), “Army Air Corps March” (Air Force) and “Semper Paratus” (Coast Guard). After the marches comes an echo “Taps,” the national anthem and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” (Note: Those marches will also be played on July 6, but will be placed throughout the program and not performed together as the grand finale.)

Other pieces on the programs are:

“American Folk Rhapsody No. 3,” arranged by Clare Grundman. The medley features traditional songs including “Colorado Trail,” “Git Along, Little Dogies,” “Careless Love” and “Turkey in the Straw.”

Grundman also arranged “The Spirit of ’76,” featuring songs from the Revolutionary War era, including “Washington’s March at Trenton,” “Yankee Doodle,” “Norah, Dear Norah” and “Chester.” Grundman “really knew how to make a band sound good,” Gall said.

“Gettysburg” by Randy Edelman. The music was written for the 1993 movie about the epic battle.

James D. Ployhar’s arrangement of the traditional folk melody “Shenandoah.”

“Irving Berlin’s Songs for America.” The composer wrote an estimated 1,500 songs during his 60-year career, and this piece is a medley of some of those songs, including “The is the Army, Mister Jones” and “God Bless America.”

Both concerts will also feature other marches and vocals by Pops’ master of ceremonies Greg Berg on “America the Beautiful” and other tunes.

Gall is in his 20th season as the band’s musical director; Kathy Ripley is in her first season as the assistant conductor. She also plays flute with the Pops. Note: Bench seating is provided at the band shell. Audience members may also bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Pennoyer Park is located at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue at Kenosha’s lakefront.

