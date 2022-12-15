Kenosha native's "Whirligig of Time" opening Dec. 15

MILWAUKEE — Sunstone Studios is performing the world premiere of “Whirligig of Time,” a play written by Kenosha native Rick Bingen.

“Whirligig of Time,” directed by Maggie Marks and performed by an ensemble cast at the intimate Sunstone Studios space at 127 E Wells St., opens Dec. 15.

Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 22-23, 26, and 28-30. There is also a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

“Whirligig of Time” follows a woman named Olivia at a Shakespearean-themed pub who ends up traveling through time and hatching a plot to steal a theater.

Organizers call the show “a wild and comedic adventure filled with heart, laughter and plenty of Shakespearean nuance to delight any audience member this holiday season.”

Director Marks said of the play: “What more could you want from a holiday production than a little Shakespeare, a little cheer and the uncertainty that going through one door in the present might take you into the past?”

Bingen, who has performed at Sunstone Studios, is thrilled for his first world premiere play.

“I’m honored to see this play come fully to life,” he said. “To go from an idea, to dialogue on paper, to this? It’s a dream come true.”

The production features scenic and lighting design by Colin Gawronski, sound design by Alan Piotrowicz, and performances by Samantha Biatch, Steve Decker, Sean Duncan, Adam Raul Medina, Alicia Rice, Keighly Sadler and Liz Shipe.

Tickets are $33 and are available online at sunstonestudiosmke.com, by phone at 414-763-5720 or at the door up to 30 minutes prior to showtime. Seating is limited to 50 people per performance.

About the theater: Sunstone Studios MKE is a small, independent theater space in Downtown Milwaukee, “bursting with personality and quirk with an art-deco vibe. We are passionate about our craft and about sharing the magical experience of live theater. Our space is rentable. If you have your own idea for a production, open mic, or community arts event, we welcome you to our space.”