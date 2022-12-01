Kenosha museums hosting holiday programs on Dec. 3

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., jump into the holiday season this weekend with the International Holiday Celebration and Victorian Christmas.

Admission is free to all the events, open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.

Inside the Public Museum, visitors will find sweets, crafts and gifts “from around the world as well as from your own backyard,” museum officials said.

Activities include creating your own Nordic ornament and learning about Ikebana floral arranging.

Vendors will be selling crafts and food items. Hot foods will also be available.

Throughout the day, the Carthachords, MGV Harmonia Men’s German Choir (at 11 a.m.) and other groups will be performing.

And, for a sweet treat, the market features “the famous Hot Cocoa and Toppings Bar for a sugary masterpiece.”

Victorian Christmas

The Civil War Museum’s Victorian Christmas — open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday — is a celebration showcasing the traditions of soldiers and civilians during and after the Civil War. The event will feature free admission to the “Fiery Trial” Gallery, soldier and civilian presentations and live music.

This museum-wide program features an afternoon of holiday music, living history presentations, special displays, dancing, crafts, and activities that explore how Upper Midwestern soldiers and civilians celebrated the Christmas season before and during the Civil War.

New this year are “Pop Up” exhibits of antique toys, games, and collectibles shared by community collectors.

The celebration includes:

Civil War Soldier and 19th Century Civilian living history demonstrations

Victorian era crafts and games

An appearance by Civil War Santa

Apple cider press demonstrations

Make your own dried orange, cinnamon and clove ornaments

Miniatures Displays—View hand-crafted miniatures by local artists

A concert of holiday favorites performed by Ed Pierce and the Palmyra Eagle Brass Band

Holiday music performed by the Nash Elementary School choir

Victorian dance demonstrations and instruction

Pop up exhibits of collections of dollhouses, toys, antiques, period collectibles and more

Christmas trees and Christmas present wish-lists from the 1890s, 1930s, 1950s and 1980s

For more information about the museums, go to https://museums.kenosha.org/