Kenosha lights two trees Downtown on Nov. 25

KENOSHA — The lighting of the City of Kenosha’s Christmas tree, featuring the a cappella group Harmonix, will kick off an evening of festivities on Friday, Nov. 25.

The city’s annual Lightin’ Up celebration starts at 3:45 p.m. with Harmonix entertaining the crowd as people begin to gather near the city’s Christmas tree at Fountain Plaza, west of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Look for Mrs. Claus, as well as the Frost Queen and Snow Princess, mingling with the crowd on the decorated museum campus. At 4 p.m., “Those Funny Little People” will perform a holiday dance routine.

Miss Kenosha 2022 Jenna Zeihen will then lead the crowd in a Christmas carol and welcome Santa Claus to the stage.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian will share a holiday greeting before a countdown at 4:30 p.m. to light the tree, showcasing 1,200 colored bulbs.

This year’s Christmas tree was donated by Kenosha residents Steven and Kathryn Kofoed.

After the tree lighting, the Lightin’ Up celebration continues Downtown with family activities, live entertainment and special promotions at Downtown businesses.

Santa will be available to visit with people from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. Visits with Santa are free and photos are welcome.

Mrs. Claus will help children write letters to Santa at Actor’s Craft, 4900 Seventh Ave., from 5:15 to 8 p.m. that evening. Letters will be deposited in her special North Pole Mailbox. At 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, Mrs. Claus will tell stories of her life with Santa.

Downtown patrons can also check out the festive windows and vote for their favorite holiday display in the Downtown Business Decorating Contest.

Downtown Streetcar rides are free from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25. For more details about holiday activities, log on at visitkenosha.com.

Friendship Park tree

A second tree will also be lit Friday evening in Downtown Kenosha.

This tree is in Friendship Park, the tiny Downtown park at 5834 Sixth Ave.

Maria Caravati, owner of Equinox Botanical Boutique, located across the street from the park, started the project in 2021.

“I’m hoping this tree will bring some light and brightness to our neighborhood park,” she said of that first tree. “This park is a beautiful place and brings such positive energy to this corner of Downtown.”

The Friendship Park tree lighting is 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25, after the city’s tree is lit.

At Equinox, “we will be roasting chestnuts starting around 4 p.m.,” Caravati said. “Cut Stone will be making their wonderful pizzas from the truck with seating inside their place starting at 5 p.m. It will be a fun, intimate event.