Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket is Dec. 17

KENOSHA — Ready-to-give gifts, holiday baked goods and many handmade local items will be available at the Kenosha Holiday Winter HarborMarket, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave.

“There will be 50 vendor booths and lots of holiday fun,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgianni said.

The Holiday Winter HarborMarket vendors will be located in the second floor ballroom, the first floor card room and the lower-level Heritage Hallway at The Stella. All three floors are fully accessible.

Also at the market: Santa will visit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities with the Snow Princess take place throughout the day. And Indigo Canyon will provide live music from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will be food to purchase and eat onsite and a full bar for both alcohol and non-alcohol purchases.

For more information about Kenosha HarborMarket, go to kenosha harbormarket.com.