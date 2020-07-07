Kenosha History Center set to safely reopen

Walking tours

The Library Park Historic Walking Tours will kick off for the first time this year on Saturday, July 11. The tours are scheduled for the second Saturday of the month through October. Each tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library and typically lasts 90 minutes with a leisurely walk around the park discussing the architectural and historical significance of most buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.

The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha. The district contains many individually outstanding examples of 19th century and early 20th century architecture.

Tours cost $10. To make a reservation, call Kenosha History Center at 262-654-5770. No physical tickets will be handed out; tour guides will have the names registered on a list the day of the tour. Tour guests will be required to wear a mask and keep a safe distance from other people on the tour.

At this time the Southport Light Station Museum will remain closed until a reopening date is announced.

There is no admission fee at the Kenosha History Center; donations are welcome. For more information regarding events or upcoming exhibits, contact Chris Allen, executive director, at 262-654-5770, ext. 102.

