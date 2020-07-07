Kenosha History Center set to safely reopen

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (Simmons Island), announces the reopening of the museum beginning Tuesday, July 14.
The museum has put a number of precautions in place designed to keep visitors, staff and volunteers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most notably, the museum has adjusted open hours at the center and will not be open weekends for the time being. Visitors will be required to make a reservation to tour the center.
Self-guided tours are available to be booked from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To keep staff and visitors safe, the following policies are in place:
- Guests are required to wear a mask. A mask will be provided upon check in for people who do not have one.
- Guests will be asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet between parties.
- Guests are encouraged to use hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the museum frequently.
- For gift shop sales, credit will only be accepted at this time.
- No bags or backpacks can be brought into the museum (excluding purses).
- Visitors who feel ill or have a fever higher than 100.4 are asked to visit at a later date.
Advanced reservations can be made by going to picktime.com/kenoshahistorycenter or by calling 262-654-5770.
Walking tours
The Library Park Historic Walking Tours will kick off for the first time this year on Saturday, July 11. The tours are scheduled for the second Saturday of the month through October. Each tour begins at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library and typically lasts 90 minutes with a leisurely walk around the park discussing the architectural and historical significance of most buildings. The tours are led by volunteer historians.
The Library Park Historic District is one of four historic districts designated in the City of Kenosha. The district contains many individually outstanding examples of 19th century and early 20th century architecture.
Tours cost $10. To make a reservation, call Kenosha History Center at 262-654-5770. No physical tickets will be handed out; tour guides will have the names registered on a list the day of the tour. Tour guests will be required to wear a mask and keep a safe distance from other people on the tour.
At this time the Southport Light Station Museum will remain closed until a reopening date is announced.
There is no admission fee at the Kenosha History Center; donations are welcome. For more information regarding events or upcoming exhibits, contact Chris Allen, executive director, at 262-654-5770, ext. 102.
