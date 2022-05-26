Kenosha History Center hosting Cruise-In Night

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor), is hosting a Cruise-In Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 27.

Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles in the museum’s parking lot.

Also, the History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. that night.

The Cruise-IN nights continue on the last Friday of each month, through Sept. 30.

The events are free and open to all classic vehicles.

Note: The July 29 Cruise-In is part of the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show, taking place July 26-30.

