 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha History Center hosting Cruise-In Night

  • 0
classic Gremlin

A 1972 AMC Gremlin X is seen parked outside of the Kenosha History Center. On Aug. 26, the History Center is hosting its monthly Cruise-In Night.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place (on Simmons Island along the Kenosha harbor), is hosting a Cruise-In Night from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

Car enthusiasts will be showing off their classic vehicles in the museum’s parking lot.

Also, the History Center and Southport Light Station Museum will be open until 7 p.m. that night.

The Cruise-In nights continue on the last Friday of each month, through Sept. 30.

The events are free and open to all classic vehicles.

Note: This is the first Cruise-In Night since the History Center hosted the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show in late July, so we expect some classic AMC vehicles to show up.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

John Boyega has no plans to return to 'Star Wars'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News