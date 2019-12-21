Kenosha History Center has two new exhibits

The Year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The amendment prohibits states and the federal government from prohibiting citizens from voting on the basis of their sex. Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan were the first three states to ratify the amendment, doing so in June of 1919. Just over a year later the last of 36 required states — Tennessee — voted to ratify. "Votes for Women" looks at the generation of Kenosha's suffragettes who achieved their goal. The exhibit was researched, written and constructed by Carthage College intern Mia Morton.