Kenosha History Center has two new exhibits

KENOSHA — Two new exhibits will be on display through September at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. They are titled "Votes for Women" and "Nostrums and Panaceæ."
You have free articles remaining.
The Year 2020 is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. The amendment prohibits states and the federal government from prohibiting citizens from voting on the basis of their sex. Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan were the first three states to ratify the amendment, doing so in June of 1919. Just over a year later the last of 36 required states — Tennessee — voted to ratify. "Votes for Women" looks at the generation of Kenosha's suffragettes who achieved their goal. The exhibit was researched, written and constructed by Carthage College intern Mia Morton.
"Nostrums and Panaceae" is about 19th century medication. The exhibit gives a view into the rapid evolution of the trade of the pharmacist, from medieval herbal practitioner to a peddler of quack patent medicines and electrical gizmos, to a modern health professional.
The Kenosha History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.