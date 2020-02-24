Kenosha History Center exhibits focus on women's history

KENOSHA — On June 10, 1919, Wisconsin joined Illinois and Michigan in being the first to ratify the 19th amendment, which recognized the right of women to vote in the United States. Over a year later, Tennessee became the required 36th state to ratify the amendment for it to become law. As a result, the year 2020 is the centennial year of women's suffrage.

To join in the nationwide celebration and especially the celebration in Kenosha County, the Kenosha History Center is hosting exhibits drawing attention to women's history and suffrage during 2020.

Carthage College intern Mia Morton has researched and designed the Kenosha History Center exhibit celebrating women's suffrage in Kenosha County. This exhibit looks at the figures and events in the efforts of local women to win the recognition of their civil rights, and the opposition to suffrage. This exhibit will run through the fall of 2020.