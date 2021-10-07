Kenosha History Center exhibit is tribute to Al Fredrickson

KENOSHA — “Through the Lens of a Photojournalist: A Tribute to the Life and Work of Al Fredrickson” is on view through mid-October at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.

The exhibit of 40 photos by Al Fredrickson is guest-curated by Bill Siel, retired Kenosha News photojournalist, and is brought to the museum by the collaborative efforts of the Fredrickson family, Walt Ulbricht and with support from the Kenosha Public Museum.

The exhibit includes Fredrickson’s black and white photos taken in Kenosha County, Waukesha County and Milwaukee during the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the working lives, joy and pain of local residents. In addition, the display features unique shots of NASA shuttle launches, notable celebrities and Wisconsin professional sports teams.

Fredrickson graduated from Tremper High School in 1969. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and established himself as a versatile photographer. He worked for the Kenosha News, The Journal Times, Waukegan News-Sun, the Waukesha Freeman newspaper and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He died April 9 at the age of 69.

The History Center is also showcasing “Premiums: A Hidden Record of Kenosha Business,” on exhibit through Jan. 31.