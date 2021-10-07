 Skip to main content
Kenosha History Center exhibit is tribute to Al Fredrickson
Kenosha History Center exhibit is tribute to Al Fredrickson

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Bill Siel History Center

Bill Siel walks through an exhibit of photos by Al Fredrickson. Siel, a retired Kenosha News photographer, curated the show at the Kenosha History Center.

 Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News

KENOSHA — “Through the Lens of a Photojournalist: A Tribute to the Life and Work of Al Fredrickson” is on view through mid-October at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.

The exhibit of 40 photos by Al Fredrickson is guest-curated by Bill Siel, retired Kenosha News photojournalist, and is brought to the museum by the collaborative efforts of the Fredrickson family, Walt Ulbricht and with support from the Kenosha Public Museum.

The exhibit includes Fredrickson’s black and white photos taken in Kenosha County, Waukesha County and Milwaukee during the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the working lives, joy and pain of local residents. In addition, the display features unique shots of NASA shuttle launches, notable celebrities and Wisconsin professional sports teams.

Fredrickson graduated from Tremper High School in 1969. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and established himself as a versatile photographer. He worked for the Kenosha News, The Journal Times, Waukegan News-Sun, the Waukesha Freeman newspaper and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He died April 9 at the age of 69.

The History Center is also showcasing “Premiums: A Hidden Record of Kenosha Business,” on exhibit through Jan. 31.

Large companies have archives for their records and products. When they disappear, are bought or merge, those archives are inherited by institutions or new owners. Historians and fans of the company collect what slips through the cracks. But what about small business? Sometimes the only evidence a small business existed is contained in our junk drawers.

“Premiums” are a promotional tool. Often something inexpensive and given away for free as advertising. Pens and pencils, match books, letter openers, coin purses; all branded for the business giving them away. You take one when you do business with them, or stop by their table at a county fair, and it goes in your junk drawer. The Kenosha History Center is opening its junk drawers and revealing what’s been in the far back, hiding for decades. This is a hidden record of businesses, many of which are distant memories.

For more information, go to kenosha historycenter.org.

Allen Fredrickson

Fredrickson
