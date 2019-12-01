Kenosha HarborHoliday – International Market & Festival set Dec. 7-8

KENOSHA — The fourth annual Kenosha HarborHoliday — International Market & Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8. There is no admission fee.

This collaborative event combines the Civil War Museum’s "Victorian Christmas," Kenosha Public Museum’s International Holiday Faire and a special edition of Winter HarborMarket and more.

The festival takes place inside and outside of the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The event includes more than 50 food, gift and produce vendors at Winter HarborMarket inside two heated tents on the pavement just east of the two museums.

"Victorian Christmas," inside the Civil War Museum, will include living history presentations, games and crafts, storytelling and free admission to the Fiery Trial gallery. On Sunday, "A Christmas Carol" will be presented by RG Radio Productions at 1:30 p.m.

The International Holiday Faire inside the Kenosha Public Museum features gifts, crafts and foods from around the world on Saturday, as well as family cultural activities, ornament and craft making, and performances. Letters to Santa with Mrs. Claus will take place both days. On Sunday, there will be music and a visit with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m.