Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29-March 1, in the UW-Parkside Sports & Activity Center, 900 Wood Road.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the businesses and organizations that make the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce a strong association. Many will have products and services for purchase on site.

The Health Fair will feature health screenings.

The Great Kenosha Raffle will support the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.

Admission is $2. There is no charge for ages 17 and younger.

