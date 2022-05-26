Kenosha County Memorial Day events

Memorial Day will be observed at various events across Kenosha County over the holiday weekend.

Here is a list of programs, compiled by the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services:

Union Grove

What: Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

When: Sunday, May 29, 11 a.m., held rain or shine

Where: 21731 Spring Street, Union Grove

Note: For more details, please contact Memorial Day Program Coordinator/SWVMC Office Representative, Marina Johnstone at 262-878-5660, Ext:106, or marina.johnstone@dva.wisconsin.gov.

Navy Park

What: Memorial Day Ceremony, to include singing of the National Anthem and “Eternal Father,” a flower and wreath dedication.

Who: Navy Club Ship 40 Kenosha

When: Monday, May 30, 9 a.m.

Where: Navy Park, Sixth Avenue and 54th Street, Kenosha

Note: For more details, contact Dick Stader at 262-654-9202.

Silver Lake

What: Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade, Silver Lake

Who: American Legion Post 293, Silver Lake

When: Monday, May 30, 9 a.m. Service in front of the American Legion Hall to follow immediately after the parade.

Where: 307 N. Cogswell Drive, Silver Lake

Note: For more details, please contact Dave Bleser 262-889-4767

Twin Lakes

What: Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade, Twin Lakes

Who: American Legion Post 544, Twin Lakes

When: Monday, May 30. Ceremony to start at Mound Prairie Cemetery at 9 a.m., then move to St. John’s Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Parade from Lance Park to the American Legion Post 544 to begin at 11 a.m., with a ceremony to follow at the Legion post.

Where: 989 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes

Note: For more details, contact Jim Schmidt at 262-537-4001 or American Legion Post 544 at 262-877-3669.

Green Ridge Cemetery

What: Memorial Day Ceremony

Who: American Legion Post 21, Kenosha

When: Monday May 30, 10 a.m.

Where: Green Ridge Cemetery, 6604 Seventh Ave., Kenosha

Note: For more information contact, Tom Visintainer at 262-620-5646

Sunset Ridge Memorial Park

What: Memorial Day Ceremony

Who: Sunset Ridge Memorial Park and American Legion David Leet Post 552

When: Monday, May 30, 11 a.m.

Where: Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha

Note: The program includes the reading of names of all veterans who have been interred at the park in 2021 and honoring all veterans everywhere. The keynote speaker is David Wiedenkeller, the “living historian.” For more details, contact Sunset Ridge 262-652-4788.

Pleasant Prairie

What: Memorial Day Ceremony

Who: VFW Post 7308, Pleasant Prairie

When: Monday, May 30, 11 a.m.

Where: Old St. Mark’s Cemetery, Ninth Court and 78th Street, Kenosha

Note: For more details, contact John McCoy at 262-358-2415.

VFW Post 1865

What: Memorial Day and Flag Retirement ceremonies

Who: VFW Post 1865, Kenosha

When: Monday, May 30. Ceremony at noon., Flag Retirement Ceremony at 1 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave., Kenosha

Note: For more details, contact Steve Chalmers at 262 620-0544

Library Park

What: Memorial Day Ceremony, to include POW/MIA Service

Who: Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans

When: Monday, May 30, noon

Where: Library Park, 711 59th Place, Kenosha

Note: For more details, contact Rich Bowker at 262-694-1129.

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday in May, honoring the men and women who died while in U.S. military service.

Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries or memorials, holding family gatherings and participating in parades. Unofficially, it marks the beginning of the summer season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.