Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast is June 18

BRISTOL — The 2022 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast, set for 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, will be hosted at Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road — the last remaining dairy farm in the village of Bristol.

In addition to a “big farm breakfast” with ham-and-cheese scrambled eggs, pancakes, yogurt, string cheese, milk, orange juice and ice cream, attendees will get a peek into life on the farm.

“When people come out for the breakfast, they’ll be able to see a working farm,” said Dale Elfering. “They’ll be able to walk right up to the cows here in the feed manger. They’ll be able to walk into the milking parlor and the milkhouse where the milk is stored.”

The Kenosha County Dairy Promotion event will also feature an Agriculture in Action tent, children’s games, a farm machinery display, and other activities.

“Me and my wife and my boys have all helped with it for years,” Dale said, adding this will be the family’s first time hosting the event. “I think the biggest thing about the event is it gets the people who have been multi-generations away from the farm, back to the farm. Not only just to see a farm, but to meet people and see that the farm life that was so traditional years ago is still here.”

Tickets are $10; free for children age 6 and under. On-site general and handicap parking will be available. Off-site parking with a shuttle will also be available at the Kenosha County Center at highways 50 and 45 and at the west parking lot of Uline.

Bike to breakfast

The annual Kenosha County DairyAir community bike ride to the breakfast will roll at 7 a.m. Saturday from the beach parking lot at Silver Lake Park, 2700 85th St.

The bicycle route will take riders along Highway SA, Highway 83, Highway C, Highway V, Highway 45 and Highway Q to Highway MB and Horton Road. It is a 28.6-mile round trip. Pre-register for the bike ride at dairyairbikeride2022.eventbrite.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.