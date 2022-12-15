 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha church hosting 'Celebrate Jesus' Christmas show

KENOSHA — Prayer House Church, 1525 24th Ave., will host its “Celebrate Jesus Christmas Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The program will feature festive music by Cheryl McCrary, a former Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International, along with the Praise Band, a children’s choir, a skit presentation and an inspirational message by Pastor Ron Auch Jr.

Admission is free. Hot cocoa, apple cider, beverages and Christmas cookies will be available after the musical.

For more information, call McCrary, the church’s worship leader, at 262-595-0500, Ext. 2. The church website is prayerhouseag.org.

