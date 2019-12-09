Kenosha Chamber Choir schedules Christmas concert

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Chamber Choir will perform a Choral Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.

Featured on the program will be a grouping of pieces by the renowned English composer John Rutter. “Carol of the Magi,” which features a cello solo, and “Angel’s Carol” will be under the direction of Jerome Hogan, new director of the Kenosha Chamber Choir.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A smaller ensemble will perform a grouping of Spanish carols to be sung in English and Spanish. The popular “A La Nanita Nana” will be followed by four traditional Spanish carols from the Renaissance period, “Ya Viene la Vieja,” “Dame Albricias hijos d’Eva,” “E La Don Verges Maria” and “Riu Riu Chiu.”

The choir will perform five of Craig Courtney’s arrangements/compositions: “Murmurs in a Stable,” “In the Bleak Mid-Winter,” “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks,” “Carol of the Birds” and “The Yearning.” Courtney's published works include more than 70 sacred choral octavos, five vocal collections, and four extended works for choir and orchestra. Compositionally, Courtney combines his training and background as a pianist, cellist, vocal coach, accompanist and choral director to create works that bear his unique style.