Kenosha Chamber Choir schedules Christmas concert

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Chamber Choir will perform a Choral Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.
Featured on the program will be a grouping of pieces by the renowned English composer John Rutter. “Carol of the Magi,” which features a cello solo, and “Angel’s Carol” will be under the direction of Jerome Hogan, new director of the Kenosha Chamber Choir.
You have free articles remaining.
A smaller ensemble will perform a grouping of Spanish carols to be sung in English and Spanish. The popular “A La Nanita Nana” will be followed by four traditional Spanish carols from the Renaissance period, “Ya Viene la Vieja,” “Dame Albricias hijos d’Eva,” “E La Don Verges Maria” and “Riu Riu Chiu.”
The choir will perform five of Craig Courtney’s arrangements/compositions: “Murmurs in a Stable,” “In the Bleak Mid-Winter,” “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks,” “Carol of the Birds” and “The Yearning.” Courtney's published works include more than 70 sacred choral octavos, five vocal collections, and four extended works for choir and orchestra. Compositionally, Courtney combines his training and background as a pianist, cellist, vocal coach, accompanist and choral director to create works that bear his unique style.
Along with a few traditional carols, the choir will sing three pieces by Dan Forrest, “There is Faint Music,” “The Hands that First Held Mary’s Child,” which will feature a cello solo, and “See Amid the Winter’s Snow.”
Tickets, available at the door, cost $7 each or $20 for a family of three or more.