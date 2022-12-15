 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenosha Chamber Choir performing holiday show

  • 0

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Chamber Choir — a volunteer group “committed to enriching the arts in Kenosha through singing” — is performing its Winter Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in the Guild Hall, 5900 Seventh Ave.

General admission is $5 and family admission is $20 (for family groups of four or more).

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The choir rehearses Monday nights at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

No audition is required to join.

“If you love music and singing, we’d be happy to have you join us,” choir officials said.

For more information about the group, log on at kenoshachamberchoir.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News