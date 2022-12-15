Kenosha Chamber Choir performing holiday show

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Chamber Choir — a volunteer group “committed to enriching the arts in Kenosha through singing” — is performing its Winter Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in the Guild Hall, 5900 Seventh Ave.
General admission is $5 and family admission is $20 (for family groups of four or more).
The choir rehearses Monday nights at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
No audition is required to join.
“If you love music and singing, we’d be happy to have you join us,” choir officials said.
For more information about the group, log on at kenoshachamberchoir.org.