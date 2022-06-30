Kenosha celebrates the Fourth of July holiday

KENOSHA COUNTY — July Fourth Weekend celebrations include:

July 1-4

KENOSHA — A carnival is open July 1-4, featuring rides and games, Downtown between 54th and 55th streets, west of Sixth Avenue. The carnival is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 1, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday-Monday, July 2-4.

Saturday, July 2

TWIN LAKES — The fireworks show in Twin Lakes is dusk on Saturday, July 2, in Lance Park on Lake Mary. Festivities start at 4 p.m., and an Aquanuts water-ski show starts at 6:45 p.m. There will also be live music and food and beverages.

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s “Celebrate America” is July 2-4, Downtown in the HarborPark area. The festival features live music on stages in HarborPark, along with the Dock Dogs pier-jumping contests and vendors. The festival takes place at the harbor along 54th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Second Avenue. Celebrate America is open 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday, July 3-4. Note: The Dock Dogs registration and practice starts at 4 p.m. on July 2, 3 p.m. on July 3 and 11 a.m. on July 4, with performances starting an hour later each day. All dogs are welcome to take part.

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., and Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., are open July 2-4. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m. On July 4, both museums will be open 1 to 4 p.m. On Saturday, July 2, the Civil War Museum is hosting a free concert starting at 1 p.m. The Harmony Cornet Band uses instruments that date from 1860 to 1910 to “re-create the sounds of our priceless 19th century heritage,” museum officials said. Band members dress in period clothing and perform museum from that time period. The concert will be outside the museum; moving inside if the weather is bad.

Sunday, July 3

KENOSHA — The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts Sunday morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to kenoshaymca.org.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. Sunday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade follows a new route, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The parade travels south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park. This year’s theme is “America the Beautiful.” For more parade information, visit www.kenosha.org

PADDOCK LAKE — The Paddock Lake bike parade sets up at 9:30 on July 3, rolling at 10 a.m. The parade route starts at McAlonan Park, on 248th Avenue between 72nd and 73rd streets. It proceeds north on 248th Avenue to 61st Street, east to 236th Avenue, and south to the Village Hall. After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and lemonade for parade participants at the park adjacent to the Village Hall.

The Paddock Lake Boat Parade is 7 p.m. July 3 on the lake, with fireworks blasting off at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

SOMERS — The Somers Parade steps off at 2 p.m. July 4 on Highway E — with an ice cream social in the Town Hall after the parade.

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band plays its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, starting at 4 p.m. Live music at the Pennoyer Park band shell continues at 7 p.m. with Yesterday’s Children, leading up to the fireworks show. The City of Kenosha’s fireworks are launched east of Celebration Place near the museum campus Downtown.

