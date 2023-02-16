KENOSHA — The Kenosha Bridal Showcase is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave.

The free event is billed as "every couple's one-stop shop for all-things wedding."

Vendors from jewelers to photographers, hotels to caterers will be present for couples to explore as they plan their big day.

A cash bar will be available, along with raffle prizes at every table, including gift cards and discounts for various services and businesses.

Pre-registration is required. To pre-register and see a full list of vendors, visit Go.KenoshaNews.com/Bridal2023.

The event is hosted by the Kenosha News/Wisconn Valley Media Group and sponsored by The Stella Hotel and Ballroom, Rasmussen Diamonds, and The DeKoven Center.