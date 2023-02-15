KENOSHA — The Kenosha Bridal Showcase is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave.

The free event is billed as "every couple's one-stop shop for all-things wedding."

Vendors from jewelers to photographers, hotels to caterers will be present for couples to explore as they plan their big day.

A cash bar will be available, along with raffle prizes at every table, including gift cards and discounts for various services and businesses.