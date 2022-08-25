Kenosha Book Festival is Aug. 26-28

KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall is hosting the Kenosha Book Festival Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26-28.

The event — designed to “bring together readers and writers for a weekend of fun” — takes place mainly at Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave. in Downtown Kenosha.

The schedule includes:

Friday, Aug. 26: 10 a.m. to noon, Kenosha Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting (at 11 a.m.) and Free Book Friday. The public is invited to “come by for free books, kringle and to wander around the shop looking amazed at the things you see so that we can get you in the background of a bunch of photos.”

Saturday, Aug. 27: Indie author “sneak peek” at Kenosha HarborMarket (open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Second Avenue along 54th and 56th streets) and extended store hours at Studio Moonfall, open 4 to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28: Kenosha Book Festival: Year Zero, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Studio Moonfall. This event features more than 20 guest authors. There is also a $1 used book sale — or bring a canned good for the Shalom Center and get a book.

Guest authors include: Al Lytle, Aliyah Jackson, Bob Katzman, D. Lieber, Debbie Oas, Greta Kelly, Janette Hill, Joe Campolo, Kaitlyn Bolyard, Keith Robinson, Kyra Cheese, Marc McGowan, Meg Bonney, Michelle Novak, MP McDonald, Nolan Cochran, Sharon Angelici, Ties That Bind, Toi Blaiser and T.R. Nickel.

Other events include: a Back to School Raffle, A to ZomBean Raffle and the final day of the Artist Alley Stamp Card.

For more details and updates, go to KenoshaBook Festival.com.