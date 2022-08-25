Kenosha artist's work on display at Blue Moon Gallery

GRAYSLAKE — Colleen Steenhagen, a Kenosha artist, is featured in an exhibit at the Blue Moon Gallery, 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake, Ill.

“Zen Blues and Visual Ponderings” features “ethereal mixed media cyanotypes,” gallery officials said.

An opening reception for the show is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the gallery.

Steenhagen’s works are “built upon cyanotypes created from found materials and negatives,” officials said. “With her long history of photographic practice, she was drawn to the cyanotype process of developing images with the use of the sun in her own backyard instead of in a darkroom within the confines of a building.” (Cyanotype is a slow-reacting photographic printing formulation sensitive to a limited near ultraviolet and blue light spectrum, which produces a cyan-blue print.)

As a mixed media artist, Steenhagen uses the cyanotypes as the initial layer in a multi-stepped experience of discovery.

Each piece developed “on its own,” Steenhagen said, and combines imagery, pencil, pastels, paint, fabric, stitch and wax.

“Bit by bit,” officials said, “she cropped, rotated, outlined and added colors and textures to build up each piece in this exciting new collection of unique works.”

The show runs through Oct. 9 at Blue Moon.

Steenhagen — who has a bachelor’s degree in sculpture, photography and printmaking from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside — said she hopes her artwork “may elicit an emotion or stir up a vague memory or two of places or moments inspired by mystery and knowing.”

One of her sculptures — a movable metal flower called “Blossom” — is on permanent display on the grounds of UW-Parkside.

While she is based in Kenosha, Steenhagen is a world traveler who has visited India, Thailand, Nepal and Guatemala. Her exhibit includes more than 20 pieces of fine art, plus a selection of her spirit sticks and story stones.

During the opening reception on Saturday, artist Amy O. Woodbury will be showing a series of paintings in a special one-night-only outdoor “pop up” exhibit. Working in acrylic or mixed media, Woodbury, of Evanston, Ill., paints and draws fantasy figures, abstract expanses of water or land, and portraits of imagined women.

Also at the gallery, Scott Jay Marr and Dean Habegger continue their current exhibitions at the gallery. Marr is showcasing a series of butterfly paintings in “The Flight of the Butterflies,” and Habegger’s exhibit features modern contemporary still life paintings and assemblages. Both exhibits are on view through Sept. 11.

The 2022 Blue Moon Collective Artists — Tony Armendariz, Mike Bellefeuille, Leisa Corbett, Juli Janovicz, and John Kirkpatrick Jr. — are exhibiting new works in a variety of genres, including contemporary realist watercolors, repurposed metal art, acrylic photo collages, watercolor florals and acrylic figurative expressionism. The collective artists show year-round at the gallery.

Note: The Saturday reception is free and open to the public and will feature live music and food. The gallery is located at 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake, Ill., on Illinois Route 120, just east of Highway 45. For more information, visit the gallery’s website at thebluemoongallery.com.