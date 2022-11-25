Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts staging 'The Nutcracker'

KENOSHA — Students from the Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts will star in “The Nutcracker,” with performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in the Bradford High School Auditorium, 3700 Washington Road.

After nearly five months of rehearsals, the Ballet Kenosha dancers are excited to bring this version of the iconic ballet to life, according to organizers.

The performances include more than 50 students, with performers as young as 5 years old and lead roles danced by high school students and a small cast of adults.

The full-length production features audience favorites like the exquisite snow scene (complete with “real” snowfall) and the Land of Sweets, known for its Sugar Plum Fairy.

This show, the academy’s ninth annual production, features dancing mice, toy soldiers, sugarplums and “the magic of the holidays.”

Annie Hackett, co-owner of Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts, said the holiday performances “are pure delight. Every detail has been attended to with young audience members in mind.”

“This production of The Nutcracker is a joy for everyone, especially young children,” Hackett added. “It’s the perfect way to introduce kids to the magical world of ballet. For many families in Kenosha, the show has become a holiday tradition.”

Tickets are $15-$18 (plus fees) and can be purchased online or at the door. Purchase tickets https://25633.recitalticketing.com/r/?access=true

Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts was founded in 2006. The school serves more than 600 students and offers classes in dance and music for all ages. For more information, log on at kenoshadancemusicdrama.com or call 262-605-3951.