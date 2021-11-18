Kemper Center to host Gallery of Trees, gala

KENOSHA — After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees — which officials call its most important fundraiser of the year — is back Nov. 28 to Dec. 5.

This holiday event showcases a display of decorated holiday trees in Kemper Center’s Conference Center, 6501 Third Ave., that range from 4 feet to 9 feet tall, plus wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces.

Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

The Gallery of Trees kicks off with a gala event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, that includes a silent auction, raffle, holiday gift shop, first look at the decorated Durkee Mansion, appetizers, desserts and a cash bar.

Gala tickets cost $25 and are available on the Kemper Center website, by calling 262-925-8040 or at the door. (Note: Paper tickets will not be issued. Your tickets will be at the door.)

After the opening gala, the Gallery of Trees and historic Durkee Mansion will then open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and continue from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 3, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. There is no admission fee. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to win the trees and holiday decorations, and shop in the Holiday Gift Shop.

This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Starry Woodland Nights.” Each year, the mansion is decorated by volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s. All decorations are either handmade or antique.

Funds raised during the event support and sustain the Kemper Center’s mission, help preserve the nature of the site and buildings, and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

The Anderson Arts Center will also be open on the same days as the Gallery of Trees with its current “Annual Winter Juried Exhibition.” The center will also be decorated for the holiday and feature a collection of nutcrackers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0