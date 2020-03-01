Junior League fundraiser has wine tasting

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Junior League of Racine will hold its 18th annual grand gala fundraiser and tasting event, Wines and Steins — Under the Big Top, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

The evening includes wine and beer tasting, heavy hors d’oeuvres, comedy, music, silent and live auctions and raffles.

Tickets cost $60. Wristbands are available for an additional $10 for a night of unlimited game play. For tickets, go to jlracine.org. They can also be purchased at the door.

For more than 100 years, Junior League of Racine has been committed to developing qualified civic leaders to improve the lives of women and children through its programs. The organization also donates funds to community projects in Racine County.

