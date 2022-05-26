Jump into summer on Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start to the summer season — and that’s true even the weather screams “put on your jacket!”

Summer in Wisconsin is fleeting, which means we need to charge into it full speed ahead.

While Memorial Day is a time for reflection — and there are many area events focusing on remembering our veterans and honoring their sacrifice — it’s also a time for listening to live music in an outdoor beer garden, watching water-skiers forming pyramids on area lakes and taking in a baseball game at a historic ballpark.

Beer gardens

The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park

officially kicks off its summer season on Memorial Day Weekend.

Memorial Day Weekend entertainment includes Craig Bauman & The Story at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28; Nashville, Tenn., recording artist Fallon Schultz, a Kenosha native, at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29; and The Roundabouts, 3 p.m. Monday, May 30.

The Biergarten, which opened in May of 2017, will be open seven days a week after this weekend. The food and beverage menu can be viewed online at petsbiergarten.com.

Also returning this summer: Mug Club Mondays ($2 off big steins), “Stogies, Steins & Sinatra” on Tuesdays, Wingo Wednesdays with Mr. Wings, Teams Trivia on Thursdays, Movie Night on Fridays and “Poses and Pints” yoga on Sundays.

The Biergarten is located at the southern entrance to the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. All ages are welcome, along with leashed, well behaved dogs.

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden

, which opened in 2018, is located within Franksville Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K).

Memorial Day Weekend entertainment features Koltrane Acoustic from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 27, and Ryan Lynn, performing 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Live music continues every Friday and Saturday night.

Other events throughout the summer include tacos on Thursday nights, food trucks, movie nights and yoga classes.

The beer garden is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. For more information, go to franksvillebeergarden.com. Note: Carry-in food is allowed; no carry-in alcohol.

All ages are welcome. There is a playground and sandbox and plenty of green space, along with yard and board games.

Water-ski shows

The Browns Lake Aquaducks present free water-ski shows — featuring music, ski dancing, ski jumping, barefoot skiing and ballet — on Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) in Burlington.

This season’s first show is at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Shows then run at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 2-Aug. 4; 6:15 p.m. Aug. 11 and 18, and 6 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3. (There is no show July 21 due to the state tournament.)

Junior shows are at 5 p.m. Thursdays, June 23-Aug. 4; 4:45 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25; and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1 and 3.

For more information, go to aquaducks.org.

The Aquanuts

— coming off a 2021 season in which they won the state tournament — perform free water-ski shows 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at Lance Park, 55 Lance Drive, in Twin Lakes.

This season’s shows start on Memorial Day Weekend with a Saturday, May 28, show, running through Labor Day Weekend. The July 2 pre-fireworks show starts at 6:45 p.m. A special 50th anniversary show starts at 5 p.m. June 30. (Note: No shows on June 25, July 23 and Aug. 13.) Shows are free to attend; concessions are sold at the Snack Shop, along with raffle tickets.

For more information, call the Aquanuts hotline at 866-754-7469 or go to aquanutwatershows.com.

Music on the beach

Racine’s Beachside Oasis at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., features a concession stand and live music or DJ Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day.

The music lineup this weekend include Full Flavor, playing 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28; Sant The DJ, 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 29; and the Yankee Cowboy Band, playing 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 30.

The Oasis is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Food, beverages, frozen drinks, beer and snacks are available. For updated information, go to Racine’s Beachside Oasis Facebook page.

Play ball!

Kenosha Kingfish President Steve Malliet and General Manager Ryne Goralski are busy getting the local team ready for Opening Day.

The Kingfish will kick off the 2022 season on Memorial Day, with entertainment and fan perks for the Opening Day game against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Monday, May 30, game starts at 4:05 p.m. at historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Kenosha native Tristan Jass will hold a post-game meet-and-greet with fans. Jass, a 2018 Tremper High School graduate, has more than 3 million subscribers and 430 million views on his YouTube channel, where he showcases his basketball trick shot videos.

Also on Opening Day, Tim Allen’s band Conviction will be performing a variety of classic rock covers after the game in the Kingfish Fish Bowl picnic area. Other local bands will also be performing outside of the stadium gates to entertain fans entering the ballpark.

As fans enter the game, they will receive a Kingfish Magnet Schedule, showing the team’s 72 games for the 2022 season.

The season also kicks off with the “Merch Monday” promotion. At every Monday home game, fans get 10% off all merchandise at the team store, located just inside the main gate at Simmons Field.

Malliet is looking forward to the team’s ninth season.

“A big key is the people here,” he said. “We’ve been building relationships with the community, and that’s really special.”

Gates will open at 3:05 p.m. for the May 30 game. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

Fire up that grill!

Need more proof that Memorial Day Weekend is the starting point for summer? May 28 is National Hamburger Day, which is a sign from the grilling gods to throw some red meat on that grill. (Not into eating meat? There are plenty of veggie burger options available, too.)

Remember these words of wisdom from that great philosopher king Matthew McConaughey: “The man who invented the hamburger was smart; the man who invented the cheeseburger was a genius.”

Wise words, my friend.

