John Sieger Combo performing in Kenosha on May 7

KENOSHA — Singer-songwriter John Sieger has been in the music business for so long, it still surprises him.

But he has no plans of stopping.

“It’s a labor of love,” he said, “but many times, like when rent is due or I need a tooth fixed, it does seem like an insane choice.”

The Kenosha native, whose songs have been covered by country star Dwight Yoakam, Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, the BoDeans and many others, brings his new group — the John Sieger Combo — to Public Craft Brewing Saturday night.

It’s a homecoming for Milwaukee-based Sieger, who remembers growing up in Kenosha with “nine people in a small, two-bedroom house.” He jokes that he “went to Catholic schools for 10 years and got a dishonorable discharge from St. Joe’s.” (After leaving the Catholic high school, he found “public school suited me a little better. I started hanging with the art crowd and the rest is history.”)

In 2019, Sieger released an album titled “Kenosha.”

“The older I get, the more I like Kenosha,” he said of taking awhile to honor his home base. “It somehow always seems to draw the short straw, but that doesn’t stop people there from being creative.”

One of his songs, “Martha’s Machine,” is an ode to his mother, her trusty Singer sewing machine — and her own love of singing.

Fans, he said, “seem to like that one. Martha truly held the whole show together. I wish she could hear the song.” (He adds a confession: “I did have to change the hard-to-sing ‘Necchi’ to ‘Singer,” citing “artistic license.”)

Starting young

Sieger first picked up a guitar at age 13 and started writing songs about five years later.

“I was not a young genius but was just too stubborn to quit,” he said.

His songwriting took off when he met Michael Feldman.

“I studied harmony at UW-Parkside and could string chords together, but Mike was something else,” Sieger said of the longtime radio and podcast host. “He had a gift for lyrics that were both funny and touching. I knew then I could do it, but had no idea where to go with it at the time.” (The album “Her Country: The Songs of Michael Feldman,” features Sieger and the Skeletons.)

Over the years, Sieger has played in many popular bands, including R&B Cadets, Semi Twang — which was inducted into the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Hall of Fame in October 2021 — and The Subcontinentals.

Sieger also worked as a sessions musician in Nashville.

“I’m a decent guitar player, but there are 20 pickers on every block who could play circles around me,” he said of his time in the country music mecca. “Our group of friends were talented and fun, and I still miss them. We would have stayed, but I was allergic to modern country and incapable of writing anything Music Row would have liked.”

A mainstay of his music career is his brother, Mike, who is with him still, playing bass in the new combo.

“Except for his stint in the Navy and mine in Nashville, we’ve been pretty solid,” Sieger said of performing together. “Mike is a really good bass player, and we have virtually the same voice. He was also my inspiration for getting into music.”

Hometown show

Sieger last performed at Public Craft Brewing Co. in 2019 — and he’s thrilled to be returning.

“I had a lot of fun here last time,” he said, adding, he’s also doing the show “because I really like Kelly Mackay, and I think it’s kind of exciting to see the things going on downtown.” (After more than 30 years of dabbling with live shows and booking acts for other people, Mackay recently formed his own company, Kmack Productions, to bring acts to Kenosha.)

During the COVID shutdowns, Sieger — who calls himself “a reluctant solo artist” — stayed busy playing virtual shows over Zoom, but he’s more than happy to be performing in front of crowds again.

“Getting up there with a band and roomful of people is much more fun,” he said. “I missed it terribly during the lockdown.”

The best part of live performances “is connecting with the audience and feeling like you’re on a wavelength.”

As for the flip side, Sieger “was thinking of doing a podcast about bad gigs. Every musician has scads of stories, and they only take 10 or 20 years before they seem funny.”

His decades in the often unforgiving music business equipped him to offer this advice to young folks hoping to follow his lead.

If you’re going into the music world, “do it for the right reasons, not to be cool, but to make something cool — and then share it,” he said. “If it feels like you’d do it for free, you’re probably doing it right and people will catch on to that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.