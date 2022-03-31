Jeffrey Foucault headlining show in Kenosha

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault hasn’t lived in the Midwest for the past two decades.

But if you listen to his songs, it’s like the Whitewater native never left.

“I would venture to say everything I write lives in the Midwest,” he said. “Even if I write a song while on a train in Europe, or anywhere else, it’s about the Midwest. The landscape where you grow up is the one that forms your sense of language. It imprints on you.”

The Upper Midwest, “has a specific beauty. It’s not as overwhelming as California; the beauty in the Midwest is complex and layered and subtle. You have to pay attention.”

“I like everything about the Midwest,” he added in a phone interview Tuesday morning from Viroqua in western Wisconsin. “I got up this morning in my hotel and diligently made my bed, and I was like ‘that’s it, I’m back in the Midwest, where everyone toes the line.’”

In contrast, he said of New England, where he lives with his wife and daughter: “People out here are pretty apt to tell you exactly what they think about something. That’s never really been my scene. In the Midwest, we have more reticence.”

In the footsteps of giants

Growing up in the Midwest, “you’re raised with a built-in sense of humility and feel that everything happens somewhere else,” he said. “It’s not a surprise that Bob Dylan, John Prine and Neil Young all come from prairie states.”

Speaking of Dylan, Prine and Young, Foucault lists those three icons as his influences.

“John Prine was the prime mover for me,” he said. “My dad would play his songs — along with old country songs, folk songs, singer-songwriter stuff, even old Beatles songs. My dad bought me Prine’s debut album when I was 17, and I learned that whole record.

“A lot of performers my age had that experience,” Foucault, 46, said of Prine. “He wrote things no one else wrote. And in his live shows, he was hilarious. I certainly still feel the pull of his body of work.”

Foucault’s sound has been variously described as Americana, country, blues, folk, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll.

But that’s what writers and music critics say.

“I try not to describe myself if I can avoid it,” he said. “If you like John Prine, Lucinda Williams, Bob Dylan, Neil Young — it’s all that stuff.”

Foucault’s “stuff,” as he calls it, “is the music that became rock ‘n’ roll. Gospel, blues, roots music, it all combined in the 1950s.”

“By the time I made my first record (in 2001), I was paying attention to old folk music and singer-songwriter stuff. As I go along, I try to work all the other music that I love into it.”

Road warrior

Foucault has spent much of the past two decades on the road, both as a solo performer and with various bands.

The life of a touring performer is “like anybody’s job,” he said. “There are parts that are great and parts that aren’t. You’re away from home and your family for weeks at a time — that’s the hard part — but you also get to see the world at eye-level and meet a lot of people you’d never get to meet otherwise, from the smallest town in Nebraska to Los Angeles. You really get a feel for the country that we live in.”

You’d think such a veteran traveler would be beyond feeling surprised by anything, but the opposite is true for Foucault.

“Performing surprises me every night,” he said. “When you play by yourself on stage, it’s like you’re making a speech and you can follow your script or change it. And if you’re performing with even one other person, it’s a conversation every night.

“With the right person, or the right band, it’s a different conversation every night. It’s a lucky thing to get to do that.”

Back in town

Foucault will perform with his band April 6 at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha.

He was last in town for an April 2019 show, in the “before times.”

COVID-19, he said, “took me off the road for two years. We were on a tour from California to West Texas in March of 2020 when everything starting shutting down.”

The band played in Flagstaff, Ariz., he said and then stopped the tour and went home.

His 2019 Kenosha show, at Public Craft Brewing Co., was sold out, but now, with people just starting to attend live shows again as the coronavirus pandemic eases, “a half-full room is now a sell-out,” he said. “Some folks are still cautious about coming out, which is hard on clubs and hard on performers.”

His last Kenosha show was a solo gig, but this time he’s coming with a full band.

“I’m playing music every night with people I love,” he said. “We can do so much more with our sound, with a bass player and a pedal steel guitar player.”

Traveling with a group also makes it more fun overall, he said.

“I traveled alone for a decade, and it just about wore me out. When you’re by yourself and things are tough, they’re just tough. With a band, when things are tough, you get in the van and make a joke about it and move on.”

“I’m excited to come back to Kenosha,” he added. “It was a really fun show last time, and we’re looking forward to it.”

A changing industry

Foucault recorded his last two albums at Pachyderm Studios in rural Minnesota.

That was by design.

“Some of my favorite records were cut there,” he explained. “I like to go from the road right into the studio. You’ve already left home and have the chops from playing together on the road, so you’re ready to go.”

Making a living in today’s music industry — with streaming services replacing traditional record labels and downloads replacing physical albums and CDs — is “damn near impossible,” Foucault said. “I got into the business when the old record business was dying and the new business was starting.”

“The music business was always a pyramid, but now the base of the pyramid is infinitely wide and the top is so narrow,” he explained. “Any one can make a record, but no one will find it. You’re not a needle in a haystack, you’re a needle in a stack of needles as we all shoehorn ourselves onto corporate platforms like Facebook and Instagram.”

His advice to someone trying to make it as a musician is to remember three things: “Work hard, be good at what you do and be lucky.”

He adds that the fourth thing to remember is “when you see somebody who doesn’t work very hard and isn’t very good but is incredibly lucky and succeeds, you get can’t get jealous and bitter. If you do the other three things — and you’re lucky enough to be able to play music — then be happy.” (Those lessons, he said, come from a musician friend’s college lectures on the business side of the music industry.)

Despite the financial challenges of the ever-changing music industry, Foucault still feels blessed.

“Playing music is a transporting experience in life,” he said. “You can also find that fishing on a trout stream — that’s a pretty good time, too — but I am very lucky.”

