Jean's Jazz Series performers named

RACINE — Jazz music has brought audiences together for the last 19 years during the Jean’s Jazz series at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since then, more than 21,000 people have attended the concerts, grossing more than $120,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Bringing the heat with soaring vocals and tight rhythms, this year’s lineup of artists will be stirring the melting pot of jazz music this year from steaming soul to soft blues and huge big band sounds.
Season performers this year are:
- Saturday, Jan. 4 — Amy Maack and Dave Braun Sextet
Amy Maack is back with Doug Clum on piano for "An Evening at the 52nd Street Cellar Club." Maack is known for her big voice and gospel-infused rhythm and blues. When she sings, the audience will hear hints of Judy Garland, Koko Taylor and even Mahalia Jackson.
The Dave Braun Sextet is made up of Dave Braun on guitar, his son Pete on drums, and his wife Paula on fretless bass along with three horns such as a trumpet, trombone and saxophone. With a belief that jazz music is an expression that must come from the heart, the group performs with uninhibited openness.
- Saturday, Feb. 15 — Neophonic Jazz Orchestra
You have free articles remaining.
Wisconsin’s very own premier 24-piece large ensemble, the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra adds vintage flair to new and old classics. Under the direction of Stan Kenton alumnus Joel Kaye, the big band jazz ensemble will be performing the unforgettable music of the 1962 Grammy Award winning album, Kenton’s “West Side Story.”
In addition to the saxophone, trombone, trumpet and rhythm sections typical of big band jazz, the orchestra also boasts a section of four mellophones, a brass instrument with a timbre similar to a French horn.
- Saturday, March 21 — Donna Woodall Trio and Ivy Ford Band
With her unique blend of jazz, blues/soul, and pop, Donna Woodall presents lush, intimate vocals with every performance. She skillfully blends the musical styles of artists such as Cassandra Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Adele, Tracy Chapman and Esperanza Spalding with elements of traditional jazz and blues.
With her signature red lipstick and catlike eyeglasses, musician Ivy Ford has made a name for herself as “Chicago’s blues kitten.” She also plays piano, alto saxophone, drums, bass guitar, and guitar, performing across genres including blues, rhythm and blues and soul.
- Saturday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Eric Jacobson Quintet
With a set focusing on the album that changed the future of jazz music, Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue,” trumpeter Eric Jacobson will bring his love of jazz music to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. A Racine native who studied trumpet under Johnny Hemkes, he has performed with Grammy Award winners Phil Woods, Benny Golson, Brian Lynch, Tito Puente Jr. and Eric Benet.
All shows begin at 7 p.m. Season tickets are available until Jan. 4 for $60 for adults, $52 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $5 for students. Call 262-633-4218, go to racinetheatre.org visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m.