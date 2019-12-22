Jean's Jazz Series lineup announced

RACINE — Jazz music has brought audiences together for the last 19 years during the Jean’s Jazz series at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean, who died from ovarian cancer. Since then, more than 21,000 people have attended the concerts, grossing more than $120,000 to benefit the Racine Theatre Guild. Bringing the heat with soaring vocals and tight rhythms, this year’s lineup of artists will be stirring the melting pot of jazz music this year from steaming soul to soft blues and huge big band sounds.

Season performers this year are:

Saturday, Jan. 4 — Amy Maack and Dave Braun Sextet

Amy Maack is back with Doug Clum on piano for "An Evening at the 52nd Street Cellar Club." Maack is known for her big voice and gospel-infused rhythm and blues. When she sings, the audience will hear hints of Judy Garland, Koko Taylor and even Mahalia Jackson.

The Dave Braun Sextet is made up of Dave Braun on guitar, his son Pete on drums, and his wife Paula on fretless bass along with three horns such as a trumpet, trombone and saxophone. With a belief that jazz music is an expression that must come from the heart, the group performs with uninhibited openness.