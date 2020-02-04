Jean's Jazz concert has music of 'West Side Story'

RACINE — Wisconsin’s premier jazz orchestra, the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra, will entertain audiences with the music of “West Side Story” during the Jean’s Jazz concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

The Neophonic Jazz Orchestra has been adding vintage flair to new and old classics since 2010. Under the direction of Stan Kenton alumnus Joel Kaye, the big band jazz ensemble will be performing the unforgettable music of the 1962 Grammy Award winning album, Kenton’s “West Side Story.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the saxophone, trombone, trumpet and rhythm sections typical of big band jazz, the orchestra also boasts a section of four mellophones, a brass instrument with a timbre similar to a French horn. The group achieves what jazz historians and Kenton enthusiast call “a wall of sound,” giving the group a richness and fullness that is unparalleled among big bands today.

Created in 2001 by Joe Mooney, Jean’s Jazz is an annual fundraiser for the Racine Theatre Guild in memory of Joe’s wife, Jean. She was a jazz devotee and dedicated volunteer at the Guild, driving Joe to continue growing the series year after year.

Limited tickets remain and are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $5 for students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0