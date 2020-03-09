Jean's Jazz brings two powerhouse women to the stage

RACINE — Two powerhouse women, Donna Woodall and Ivy Ford, take the stage with an evening full of blues and soul and fresh twists on the tradition of jazz music during the next Jean’s Jazz concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

With her unique blend of jazz, blues, soul and pop, Woodall presents lush, intimate vocals with every performance. She skillfully blends the musical styles of artists such as Cassandra Wilson, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, Adele, Tracy Chapman and Esperanza Spalding with elements of traditional jazz and blues.

With her signature red lipstick and catlike eyeglasses, Ford has made a name for herself as “Chicago’s blues kitten.” She is primarily self-taught playing piano, alto saxophone, drums, bass guitar and guitar. Ford performs across genres including blues and soul.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $5 for students 21 and younger. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

